Greater Omaha Chamber announces new President and CEO Veta Jeffrey

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Greater Omaha Chamber is announced that Veta Jeffrey will be its new president and CEO at a press conference Friday.

Jeffrey will replace David Brown who is retiring after 20 years with the chamber.

She was formerly the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri and is credited, according to the Greater Omaha Chamber, with helping rebuild the business community in Ferguson, Missouri following the protests in 2014.

