OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Heartland Family Service is providing an update on assistance to residents of Legacy Crossing Apartments.

Residents were displaced Monday after the entire apartment complex was condemned by the city for various code violations.

City condemns Legacy Crossing Apartments, residents scrambling

Watch live below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.