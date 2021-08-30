Henry Doorly Zoo celebrating 2nd birthday of Indian rhinoceros calf Marshall
Nati Harnik/AP
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the second birthday of their Indian rhinoceros calf named Marshall.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:45:11-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium celebrated the second birthday of their Indian rhinoceros calf Marshall.
Marshall and his mother, Hellary, enjoyed special treats in the Asian Highlands habitat.
Watch below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.