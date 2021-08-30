Henry Doorly Zoo celebrating 2nd birthday of Indian rhinoceros calf Marshall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium celebrated the second birthday of their Indian rhinoceros calf Marshall.

Marshall and his mother, Hellary, enjoyed special treats in the Asian Highlands habitat.

