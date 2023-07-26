Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa and Nebraska officials provide updates of investigation into suspect shooting by officers

Matthew Briggs, 41, a suspect involved in a felony domestic violence incident and a person of interest in a homicide investigation was killed in a shooting involving officers Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 15:03:08-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Pottwattamie County Attorney's Office announced a joint press conference on Wednesday regarding the shooting of a suspect by officersfrom the Omaha and Council Bluffs Police Departments.

Matthew Briggs, 41, was pursued by police in Omaha and Council Bluffs after he was suspected of shooting and killing an Omaha man. He was shot and killed by Omaha and Council Bluffs police officers in Council Bluffs on July 8.

Matt Wilber, Pottawattamie County Attorney; Darrell Simmons, Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge; Tim Carmody, Council Bluffs Police Chief; and Todd Schmaderer, Omaha Police Chief; are taking part in the joint press conference.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018