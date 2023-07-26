Iowa and Nebraska officials provide updates of investigation into suspect shooting by officers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Pottwattamie County Attorney's Office announced a joint press conference on Wednesday regarding the shooting of a suspect by officersfrom the Omaha and Council Bluffs Police Departments.

Matthew Briggs, 41, was pursued by police in Omaha and Council Bluffs after he was suspected of shooting and killing an Omaha man. He was shot and killed by Omaha and Council Bluffs police officers in Council Bluffs on July 8.

Matt Wilber, Pottawattamie County Attorney; Darrell Simmons, Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge; Tim Carmody, Council Bluffs Police Chief; and Todd Schmaderer, Omaha Police Chief; are taking part in the joint press conference.

