Law enforcement provide an update about missing La Vista boy

Posted at 2:33 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 16:48:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local law enforcement held a press conference on Tuesday regarding a missing 11-year-old La Vista boy who has autism.

Ryan Larsen was last known to be in the area of 78th Street and Terry Drive in La Vista around noon Monday.

Larsen is 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and a polka-dotted umbrella.

The La Vista Police Department said they have dealt with Larsen before and he likes to hide. They have no reason to suspect any suspicious activity at this point.

Police said Larsen is high-functioning but is nonverbal to people he’s not comfortable around. He likes to hide in small places, making the search a challenge.

Police are asking volunteers to look north and east of Edgewood to widen the search. They remind everyone to not go on to personal property.

Authorities are also asking residents in the area to check their cameras for any sign of where Larsen might have headed.

If you know where he is, call 911 or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

