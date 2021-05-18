Law enforcement provide an update about missing La Vista boy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local law enforcement held a press conference on Tuesday regarding a missing 11-year-old La Vista boy who has autism.

Watch below or on Facebook:

Ryan Larsen was last known to be in the area of 78th Street and Terry Drive in La Vista around noon Monday.

Larsen is 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and a polka-dotted umbrella.

The La Vista Police Department said they have dealt with Larsen before and he likes to hide. They have no reason to suspect any suspicious activity at this point.

Police said Larsen is high-functioning but is nonverbal to people he’s not comfortable around. He likes to hide in small places, making the search a challenge.

Police are asking volunteers to look north and east of Edgewood to widen the search. They remind everyone to not go on to personal property.

Authorities are also asking residents in the area to check their cameras for any sign of where Larsen might have headed.

If you know where he is, call 911 or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

3 News Now reporters Kent Luetzen and Alyssa Curtis have been tracking the story today:

LVPD says they have no new leads.@lavistapolice say their main form of communication will be through their twitter page.



They say they’ve dealt with Ryan before due to running and hiding. — Kent Luetzen (@KentLuetzen) May 18, 2021

There are no surveillance cameras on any of the 16 elementary schools in the Papillion - La Vista school district, so checking cams was not an option.



They believe he walked out of one of the many school doors. — Kent Luetzen (@KentLuetzen) May 18, 2021

The La Vista Police Department has also been providing updates:

Missing Juvenile Update 11:05 pm. The sweatshirt in this photo is the exact one Ryan was wearing today. pic.twitter.com/Yy8Rpr42P5 — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 18, 2021

12 P.M. UPDATE: We are still searching for Ryan. Please check your property for any area where a child could hide, including yards, under decks, sheds and garages. We will be posting regular updates all day as the search progresses, so check back often. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 18, 2021

Related: Authorities looking for missing child with autism, last seen in La Vista

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.