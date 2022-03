OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts (OPA) announced its lineup of shows for the 2022-23 season on Monday at noon. It will feature a spate of musical acts including Air Supply, a T-Rex National Geographic Live show and seven Broadway performances from To Kill a Mockingbird to Frozen.

