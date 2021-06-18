LIVE: Remembering the 1919 lynching of William Brown; historical marker at Douglas Co. Courthouse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning the City of Omaha, Douglas County and the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation are unveiling a historical marker in memory of William Brown, an Omaha man who was lynched outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 1919.

The story of William Brown's murder at the hands of an angry Omaha mob has been told in recent years by multiple authors including local playwright, Beaufield Berry in the play "Red Summer."

Brown was not the only man lynched in Omaha. In 1891, Joe Coe was killed by a mob outside the courthouse. To learn more about Coe watch our story from last October:

Omahans remember lynching victim at Douglas County Courthouse

