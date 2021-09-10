The remains of Cpl. Daegan Page arrive at Eppley Airfield, Omaha honors fallen Marine

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — 3 News Now was live at Eppley Airfield to witness the dignified transfer of Cpl. Daegan Page's remains on his final journey home.

Watch below or on Facebook.

The 3 News Now team is providing live updates on social media:

I am told well over 500 riders joined the procession today… all to honor a fallen hero. pic.twitter.com/zcYAvk9iaX — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) September 10, 2021

Patriot Riders are off to help escort Cpl. Page home…. pic.twitter.com/bFX0suVYi0 — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) September 10, 2021

The Gretna Fire Department is raising a large American flag outside the mortuary. This will be one of the things Daegan’s family will see as they come down 144th St, along with hundreds of supporters honoring the young Marine. pic.twitter.com/pPOEJV6eXS — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) September 10, 2021

The casket of Cpl. Daegan Page has just arrived at Eppley Airfield. Watch @3NewsNowOmaha for full live coverage from @CourtneyJohnsTV @jonnykip21 happening now. pic.twitter.com/6zciRVEAmn — Vanessa Villafuerte (@VanessaVillaTV) September 10, 2021

RELATED: Omaha-area prepares to pay respect to Cpl. Page with motorcade, American flags and reflection

Isabella Basco was live with the Patriot Riders honor guard before the group escorted Cpl. Page's casket:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.