The remains of Cpl. Daegan Page arrive at Eppley Airfield, Omaha honors fallen Marine

Wade Lux (KMTV)
Flag on Abbott Drive as Omaha honors Cpl. Page
Flag on Abbott Drive
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:25:18-04

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — 3 News Now was live at Eppley Airfield to witness the dignified transfer of Cpl. Daegan Page's remains on his final journey home.

RELATED: Omaha-area prepares to pay respect to Cpl. Page with motorcade, American flags and reflection

Isabella Basco was live with the Patriot Riders honor guard before the group escorted Cpl. Page's casket:

