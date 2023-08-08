Livestock indemnity program for Nebraska producers who lose cattle to excessive heat

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It's relatively comfortable now, but it wasn't long ago that Nebraska experienced extreme temperatures, high humidity and lack of air movement; the trifecta for livestock loss.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen connected with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about it, saying cattle feeders in the state will need support.

Anchor Mary Nelson talked to the state USDA office on Tuesday about getting the word out, since time is of the essence.

Through the Livestock Indemnity Program producers who suffer excessive livestock loss above normal mortality could get some reimbursement, but you must file within 30 days of your loss.

For more information contact your county farm service agency: Nebraska State Office (usda.gov).

