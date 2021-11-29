Local artist teaches some moves to audience members before Hip Hop Nutcracker performance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hip hop meets ballet at the Orpheum.

Hip hop Nutcracker returned to Omaha for one performance on Sunday, and to excite the audience, local teaching artist Aaron Derell Gregory with Omaha Performing Arts taught some moves, preparing the audience for what they were about to see.

His hope is to bridge the gap between people and dance.

"Art is never final, it's always growing, it's always changing, and always transforming. If we open our minds to that, then art will continue to live. You can't spell heart without art, so there's that," Derell Gregory said.

