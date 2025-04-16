Local leaders react to President Trump's comments on deporting American citizens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a meeting in the Oval Office with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, President Donald Trump said he now wants to deport American citizens to foreign jails.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley held a town hall on Tuesday where neighbors expressed their concerns with the President's plans.

"These people have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a foreign country with no due process. Why won't you do your job, senator?" one neighbor asked.

We spoke to Angie Lauritsen, state director for the nonprofit Nebraska for Us. They work with immigrants on economic issues.

This is illegal — but the president is trying to find a way around this.

"We also have to obey the laws but we also have homegrown criminals that push people into subways, hit elderly ladies with baseball bats when they're not looking that are absolute monsters. I'd like to include them in the group of people to get them out of the country,” said President Trump.

On Tuesday, as part of his 99 county meetings, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley visited the city of Fort Madison.

There, neighbors shared their concerns with the senator about the president's deportation plans.

Grassley appeared to side with the president over the ongoing legal battle with Maryland man Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

At the town hall, the senator said the president of El Salvador is not subject to our Supreme Court.

"There's a real fear within immigrant populations of what they're seeing on the national level, and it will have drastic implications for employers, small business owners, even large corporations here within the state,” she said.

