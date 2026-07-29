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Local taco trucks across Omaha are taking extra precautions amid increasing cyclospora cases in Douglas County

Local taco trucks in Omaha are buying less lettuce and washing their produce more thoroughly as cyclospora cases rise in Douglas County. Health officials confirm 18 more cases from July 20 to July 25.
Omaha taco trucks take extra measures to combat cyclospora amid increasing cases in metro area
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OMAHA, NE. — Local taco trucks say they are washing produce daily and buying less lettuce as cyclospora cases in Douglas County climb to 45.

Sua Espinosa Ramos, who works at Los Giros del Viejon, washes lettuce every day as a precaution.

"Just wash the food and the veggies well ... (with) water and vinegar for the fruits and veggies." Espinosa Ramos said.

Cyclospora cases have climbed by 18 since July 20, according to the Douglas County Health Department, putting the total for Douglas County at 45 since July 25.

When asked whether customers have been ordering fewer items with lettuce, Espinosa Ramos said fewer people have, both because of the cyclospora outbreak and allergies.

"Sometimes yeah," Espinosa Ramos said about the decrease. "Someone (also) told me they were allergic to the lettuce."

Across town, La Cabañita Taco Truck said it is reducing risk by buying fewer heads of lettuce.

Espinosa Ramos said she will continue working while keeping others safe.

"It takes me like five minutes to do a burrito or a torta. It's easy for me," Espinosa Ramos said.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, cyclospora symptoms include nausea, a low-grade fever, stomach cramps and watery diarrhea.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed to cyclospora is asked to call their doctor.

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