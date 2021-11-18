Local woman sentenced to 21 days in jail for motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Brenda Berger was sentenced to 21 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of motorcyclist Michael Cocoran. She also received 24 months of probation and loss of her driver's license for one year.

Corcoran slowed for traffic, police say, when his motorcycle was hit from behind by Berger, who was driving a Fiat 500, around 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2020. The crash happened on the I-480 South and JFK on-ramp.

In an email, sent before the sentencing hearing, Cocoran's sister, Erin Branscom expressed disappointment that Berger was charged with a misdemeanor. She also spoke about her brother in a victim impact statement.

"Michael had a newborn baby when he was killed. Baby Beckett Reid Corcoran lost the chance to ever know and have his father watch him grow up. His only son, Beckett will grow up without ever having his dad at his games and concerts. Michael will never get to teach him how to fish or go camping. Michael will never attend Beckett’s graduations or his wedding or get the chance to be a dad to Beckett or a grandpa to Beckett’s children. An entire legacy is destroyed here," wrote Branscom.

