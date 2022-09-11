Lost and found in downtown Omaha: Two women search for the good Samaritan who found their truck keys

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Melissa Carmona and Casey Welch are in Omaha for work from out-of-town. On Saturday, they went to the Omaha Farmer's Market and lost the keys to their work vehicle in the middle of the pouring rain.

Carmona says that while fumbling with an umbrella and bags they somehow lost the keys. She says the keys were missing for close to 24 hours.

"We had faith the whole time," said Carmona, but added that it was looking a little bleak.

The co-workers called and searched all over the Old Market and downtown before they walked into the Omaha Visitors Center.

"Have you guys found any keys?" they asked the staff.

A kind person had, in fact, turned in some keys and they were Carmona and Welch's. Carmona said that if they'd arrived 20 minutes earlier the staff at the visitors center wouldn't have been told about the keys and it's likely the two women would still be searching.

"Some mysterious man RAN THROUGH THE RAIN to the Omaha Visitors Center to turn these in after finding them in the middle of the street. We are no longer stranded and our 24 hours of panic looking for them are over!"

She said she is hoping to find the person who found their pickup keys. If you know who that person is, please feel free to reach out to news@3newsnow.com and we'll pass the message along.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.