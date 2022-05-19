Magic Johnson to speak at Empowerment Network's conference in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Magic Johnson is speaking on Friday during the Empowerment Network's conference at the CHI Health Center. The event, called Rebuilding the Village Conference, runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the conference can be purchased here or visit the organization's website for more information.

Read the Empowerment Network's full press release below.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the way it has worked out,” said Willie Barney, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Network. “He was initially scheduled to speak in 2020, but to have him here as we celebrate 15 years and focus even more on community and economic development, entrepreneurship and wealth building, who better to have than Magic?”

Magic Johnson is best known for his legendary performance on the basketball court. He and the Lakers transformed the NBA in the 80’s with a new style of basketball. The showtime Lakers dominated with one of the greatest lineups of all time.

The historic rivalry between Magic and Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics elevated the game to new heights. Television ratings skyrocketed and the NBA became a juggernaut. Magic and Bird built the platform for basketball to become America’s top sport and paved the way for Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to seal the deal.

Beyond the basketball court, Magic is still making headlines. After retiring early because of an HIV diagnosis, Magic once again became Earvin.

As he puts it, Earvin is building a legacy through developing urban communities, business and sports team ownership and investments in advanced technology.

"We are thrilled to have Earvin "Magic" Johnson with us on May 20th for the Empowerment Network's 15th Anniversary during the Rebuilding the Village Conference,” said Tim Christian, President of the Empowerment Network’s Board of Directors. “Mr. Johnson has been at the forefront of urban development and has been instrumental in making urban communities better for the underserved throughout the country. His experience and insight will be invaluable to what we are building in Omaha and beyond."

The Rebuilding the Village Conference promises to be the best ever. In addition to Magic Johnson, the Network will feature two new keynote speakers and a host of national strategic partners.

Anna Barber is a national fund development consultant who has raised in excess of $100 million with donors for various projects including the African-American Museum in Washington, DC. Barber will share her wisdom and knowledge on raising funds to support your vision and mission.

Suzan Hart is an international leader in the areas of Health, Wealth and Entrepreneurship. She will help attendees to confirm their purpose, become their best selves physically and mentally and prepare for the next phase of their journey.

Dr. Pamela Jolly, Tawanna Black, Dr. Randal Pinkett, Dr. Jeffrey Robinson and other national strategic partners will also be in the house.

Plus, representatives from regional and national cities looking to replicate the Empowerment Network collective approach will be in town for the conference.

The conference will also feature a full scale Revive Black Business Expo including dozens of Omaha’s Black business owners, innovators and entrepreneurs. Collaborative partners of the Empowerment Network will also highlight their services as well.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.