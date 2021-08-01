Maha Festival returns for its 13th year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 2020 was the first year since 2009 that the annual Maha Festival was a no-go, but the festival made its return Saturday.

“Not going to lie, our whole team is pretty emotional to be able to do this again,” Maha Festival marketing and communications manager Rachel Grace said.

“Since I’ve been here so many times, it’s something that I always look forward to," Maha Festival attendee Liz Dahlke said. "The fact that I wasn’t able to go last year and that I can this year, is definitely a big thing for me.”

This year the festival has turned into a one-day event, rather than two. However, they still had a lineup full of bands and musical artists that didn't disappoint.

They also made several changes to make the event safer for all those attending, with two separate stages and way more room to spread out.

Along with masks at the gate and sanitizer spread around the area.

“We decided early on this season that a limited capacity event would be the way to go. We wanted to make sure that if people wanted to be socially distant, physically distant, that they could be," Grace said. "So, we calculated how much space everyone would need if they wanted six feet, so we came up with 70 percent limited capacity. That’s what you’ll see today.”

Live music, comedy and open mic events, games scattered all around, and craft beer and food trucks. All the fun and excitement back to Omaha for people of all ages.

“From the start we wanted to make sure that Maha would have something for everybody," Grace said. "Kids 10 and under actually do get in for free with a ticketed adult.”

“I really like the vibe," Maha Festival attendee Jill Bertino said. "I’m really excited to go and dance it out and be vibey, if you will.”

The Maha team says they can’t thank the hundreds of volunteers that have helped out this year enough. Without them, the show would not have gone on.

