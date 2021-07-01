Major traffic jam on freeway in Omaha following a collision

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An accident on I-680 late Thursday afternoon was causing a major traffic backup just as rush hour was beginning.
Watch video of the accident aftermath below or on our Facebook page.
@ArrowTowing_NE on scene and road will be open soon pic.twitter.com/UGM4OWE9cM— Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) July 1, 2021
The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends that motorists check the state's 511 system. I-80 eastbound to I-680 northbound are affected and I-680 northbound was closed to traffic except emergency vehicles as of 4:45 p.m.
#omaha #douglascounty Check Nebraska's 511 system: I-680 eastbound at Pacific St: Crash. Right lane blocked. https://t.co/1WZ8AcOLra pic.twitter.com/jYEi44NipC— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 1, 2021