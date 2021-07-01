Watch
Major traffic jam on freeway in Omaha following a collision

Markel, Katrina
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 19:01:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An accident on I-680 late Thursday afternoon was causing a major traffic backup just as rush hour was beginning.

Watch video of the accident aftermath below or on our Facebook page.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends that motorists check the state's 511 system. I-80 eastbound to I-680 northbound are affected and I-680 northbound was closed to traffic except emergency vehicles as of 4:45 p.m.

