Malvern gets hit with hail for 3rd time this year

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — The people of Malvern can't seem to catch a break; they got the brunt of another storm. It's at least the third time the little town in southwest Iowa has been hit with hail this year.

Hail stones the size of ping pong balls battered buildings, cars, and outdoor structures like this playground.

We spoke with residents who said some of the hail damage was hard to distinguish from other recent weather events, but also that it's hard to prevent.

"But yeah if we see it coming, next time, definitely put a blanket over the windshield or something like that, but not a whole lot you can do for the house,” said Malvern resident, Nicole Semrau.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area that includes Malvern this week.

