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Man arrested for homicide of his father, an Omaha deacon

John Zak was found dead on March 11, his son, Martin, 36, was arrested days later. Zak was a deacon at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Omaha.
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KMTV 3 News Now Omaha Latest Headlines | March 13, 7am
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Catholic deacon was killed by his son, police say.

Martin Zak, 36, was arrested the morning of March 13, roughly nine hours after police found his father's body at the family home on Cass Street.

The case began when someone reported a missing person the day prior. After discovering Zak's body, police began searching for a blue Mazda SUV.

Officers spotted the vehicle the following morning and arrested Martin at 10th and Martha Streets following a brief chase.

John Zak was a deacon for 30 years, spending 25 at Saint Peter Catholic Church.

"Through his ministry he touched countless lives, especially the young people of our parish, whom he served with generosity and sincere faith," St. Peter Paster Rev. John Broheimer wrote in a message to parishoners.

Zak directed the parish youth group and served as a teacher in the parish catechism program.

"As law enforcement continues investigating, please join me in praying for the repose of the soul of Deacon Zak, for his family and for the St. Peter parish community in this difficult time," said Archbishop Michael McGovern said in a statement released Friday.

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Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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