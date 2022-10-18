Man charged in unannounced Catholic Charities active shooter drill will need $30K in bond

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — John Channels, the man who is accused of conducting an unannounced active shooter at Catholic Charities, was bound over to district court for trial on Monday. His bond is set at 10% of $300,000. In other words, he'll need $30,000 to get out on bond before his trial.

Channels is charged with five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was hired to conduct an active shooter exercise at the Omaha Catholic Charities office in May.

Catholic Charities employees, according to court documents, said they were not informed that it was a drill. Prosecutors allege he shot blanks from a gun and hired actors smeared with fake blood.

On August 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson spoke with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine: "Police came, they didn't know this was happening. They thought it was a real active shooter, there were people calling 911."

Channels' attorney told 3 News Now that Channels says he did submit paperwork to the Omaha Police Department ahead of the drill. She also says that the case comes down to who was responsible — Channels or Catholic Charities, who hired him.

