Dr. Joseph Stothert, husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, dies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATED 4:55 p.m.

3 News Now has confirmed that Dr. Joseph Stothert, husband of Mayor Jean Stothert, has died. It appears Dr. Stothert died by suicide, possibly of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to an Omaha police news release, first responders were called to the home of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at 1:53 p.m. on Friday where officers found a deceased man.

The mayor's office released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community.

Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow.

Our family asks for your prayers at this very difficult time. We will need them.

We also ask for privacy so our family may grieve and remember an extraordinary and caring husband, father and grandfather."

~ Stothert Family

The Stotherts live in the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood of West Omaha. They were married for 40 years and had two kids and three grandchildren.

If you or someone you know are contemplating suicide, there is help. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. For further information about the Lifeline please visit the website: suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Condolences have been pouring in from around the region.

Susanne and I are shocked and saddened by Joe’s tragic passing. From his service on the State Trauma Board to his work with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he devoted his life to serving others in the field of healthcare. We are praying for Joe, Jean, Elizabeth, Andrew, and the entire Stothert family during this difficult time. Gov. Pete Ricketts

This is tragic. We know Joe as a husband, father, and grandfather, who served our communities through his work as a Doctor. Melissa and I join Nebraskans across our state in praying for Mayor Stothert and her family during this heartbreak. U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Stothert and her family during this very sad time. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer

I extend my deepest sympathy to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family for their loss of her husband Joe. Joe’s significant contribution to the Omaha medical community and his support for the City of Omaha will be greatly missed. Sandi and I share our prayers with the Mayor and her family.

Attorney General Doug Peterson

We are heartbroken for the Mayor and her family and offer our prayers and support during this difficult time. Joe was an amazing friend and physician and he will be greatly missed. U.S. Representative Don Bacon

Councilmembers learned today about the tragic death of Mayor Jean Stothert's husband Joe. Councilmembers extend their deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the Mayor, her daughter Elizabeth, her son Andrew, and their families, for their profound loss.



We on the City Council knew Dr. Stothert as a talented physician and trauma surgeon and a leader in the Omaha medical community. We knew him, too, as a supportive and caring individual. He was frequently present at the Mayor's events and his love for her and pride in her accomplishments was clearly evident. We will all miss him. Council President Chris Jerram on behalf of the Omaha City Council

On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, we send our most sincere condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family during this very difficult time. The Stothert family is in our thoughts and prayers. Dr. Joe Stothert did a fantastic job serving as Douglas County’s 911 Communications Medical Director. He will be sorely missed.

Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson, Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners

I’ve just heard the tragic news regarding the passing of Dr. Joe Stothert, Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband. I would like to extend my and Aubrey’s sincerest condolences to the Mayor and her family during this difficult time.



Though Mayor Stothert and I have found each other on the opposite sides of many issues facing the City of Omaha, I have always admired her family and their resolve over the years. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Stothert on a number of social occasions, and I always found him to be fiercely loyal and committed to his wife, the Mayor, and a devoted father to his children. There will never be another man quite like him. I hope his memory lives on in the lives of the Mayor and their children for years and years to come.

Vinny Palermo Omaha City Council, District 4

Our deepest sympathies go out to Mayor Jean Stothert, her family and the staff of the City of Omaha today. Dr. Joe Stothert’s contributions to Metro Omaha, as well as to the medical community, are significant and unmatched. We are profoundly saddened by today’s tragic news, and are keeping all who know Joe in our hearts during this very difficult time. Greater Omaha Chamber President and CEO, David G. Brown

The leadership and members of the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters extend our most sincere condolences to Mayor Stothert and the entire Stothert family.



Joe Stothert has a long history of service to our community and has played a tremendous role in providing emergency services in Omaha. As a trauma surgeon and longtime medical director for the Omaha Fire Department, Dr. Stothert developed the protocols and supervised many OFD paramedics that still serve our community today. His leadership has been a true asset to the men and women we represent and the community as a whole. His death will be a tremendous loss to the entire medical community.



We will continue to keep Mayor Stothert and the Stothert family in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.

Steve LeClair President Omaha Professional Fire Fighters

My family and I send our deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family on the passing of her husband, Joe. Words are never adequate in situations like these, but our thoughts and prayers are with the Stothert family. We hope that the love of family and friends will strength and comfort them during this sad time. Sara Kohen, city council candidate

Humanity and compassion always overshadow worldly issues and our politics.

My wife and I send sincere Prayers and condolences to the Mayor and her family Preston and Martha Love

The Omaha Airport Authority offers our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert & her family. As the airport’s Medical Director, Dr. Stothert had a positive and long-lasting impact on Eppley Airfield. — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) March 6, 2021

We are saddened to learn of the loss of Dr. Joe Stothert. Our hearts break for Mayor Stothert and her family. Dr. Jim Sutfin and the Millard Board of Education

On behalf of our family at Westside Community Schools, we share our deepest condolences with Mayor Stothert and the Stothert family as they navigate this tragic time. They are in our thoughts. Westside Community Schools

During the past year there have been many challenging and difficult moments. One bright spot has been the opportunity to work closely with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.



So, it is with great sadness today that I learned of the tragic passing of Dr. Joe Stothert, her husband. He often was a valuable participant in our efforts to guide the City of Omaha through the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of us at the Douglas County Health Department mourn his loss.



I will remember Dr. Stothert with great fondness as our DCHD family holds the Stothert family in our prayers. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Stothert and we join the entire Omaha community in keeping Mayor Stothert and her family in our thoughts. Omaha Public Schools