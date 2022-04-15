Man gets up to 150 years for killing Omaha store clerk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was just 17 when he gunned down an Omaha store clerk and later shot another man at an Omaha home has been sentenced to decades — if not a lifetime — behind bars.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 19-year-old Jacobi Terry, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 150 years in prison for the Oct. 2, 2019, shootings. Police say Terry entered the Tobacco & Vapes store at 32nd and L Street and shot 21-year-old Bahy Altairi in the chest with a .22 caliber rifle, killing Altairi.

Later that night, police say, Terry and two acquaintances went to a home at 75th and Hartman in Omaha to buy a gun, and Terry sprayed the home's garage with bullets, hitting a man and permanently injuring him.

