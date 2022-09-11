Man wanted in Nebraska escaped detention in Benton, Arkansas Sunday morning

Wuanya Smith, 20, was arrested in Benton, Arkansas on Wednesday in connection to a fatal Omaha shooting. On Sunday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said that Smith escaped from the county detention center at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Smith is a suspect in the death of Anthony Collins III on August 12. He is accused of 2nd-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect. Smith is described as 5'8' tall, 145 lbs and with a neck tattoo that says "death before dishonor."

KMTV 3 News Now only publishes mugshots if an individual has either been convicted, pleaded guilty/no contest to a charge or is considered a danger to the public and wanted by law enforcement. It’s part of our commitment to being fair and minimizing harm in our reporting. To read more about our mugshot policy, click here.

Previous: Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas in connection to Aug. 12 shooting

UPDATE: Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas in connection to Aug. 12 shooting

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.