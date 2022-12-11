Man who went missing Tuesday has been found dead

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found missing man, Mark Clardy, dead in Cass County. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact manner of death.

Clardy was announced missing Thursday by authorities. He was last seen at his residence in the area of 192nd and F Street around 11:30 a.m. when he left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback, Tuesday, Dec. 6.

An emergency ping from his phone last placed its location near Interstate 80 and Mahoney State Park on Dec. 6, 2022.

