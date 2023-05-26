Mandatory water use restrictions in place for parts of western Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Regional Water Rural Water District announced on Friday that there are mandatory water use restrictions for some western Iowa counties.

This includes residents of towns and rural Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison, and northern Pottawattamie Counties.

The communities affected in these counties include Avoca, Portsmouth, Westphalia, Kirkman, Tenant, Exira, Persia, and Brayton. Arrowhead Park and Campground is also included in the affected area.

Here's what we know according to authorities:

On Friday the Regional Water Rural Water District in Iowa declared “Level Yellow”, the second level of a system of progressive levels within its Emergency Water Conservation Plan.

It announced that the following mandatory nonessential water usage restriction measures are to be observed by the users of its Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System effective immediately.

These restrictions are in response to the continued system pressure issues which began on May 25.

Municipal, residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial users in the affected areas identified above will be required to observe the following mandatory reduction measures:



No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

No watering or irrigation of lawns whatsoever. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, and new seedlings and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

No car washing is allowed, except at commercial establishments that provide that service as their only means of income. In these cases, hours of use will be restricted to 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, or similar articles.

No water shall be used to clean streets, driveways, sidewalks, etc.

Large-volume water users, including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments, and livestock confinements may be requested to scale back services and/or production.

Schools are strongly urged to cancel their physical education activities and interscholastic competitions that require showers or attract crowds and take other actions to reduce water consumption.

“The lack of precipitation and persistent drought conditions is certainly taking its toll on shallow well water production systems,” said Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County Emergency Manager.

“We’re at the point (with the environmental conditions) that voluntary water conservation compliance is not having an impact in reducing water demand. With wells running extremely low they just can’t recharge quick enough under current use demands,” said Reed.

Water customers in the identified areas are strongly encouraged to implement the mandatory water use reduction measures to avoid a situation where further use restriction measures would have to be implemented.

Depending on the location within the affected area, failure to comply with the restrictions could result in the assessment of use surcharges by the utility or potential civil and criminal penalties where municipal ordinances may have jurisdiction, according to a press release.

For more information, users should contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413 or visit their website. The City of Avoca residents can also visit the city website for local-specific information.

The boil water order announced on Thursday remains in effect for the entire identified area until further notice.

