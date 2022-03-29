Many animals ready for adoption, Midlands Humane Society thankful for donations

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Midlands Humane Society is saying thank you for community donations and thorough medical checkups after dozens of these animals, primarily rabbits were rescued from a Council Bluffs home on March 18.

Many of those animals are ready for adoption.

Director of Development and Public Relations Kori Nelson says now could be a good time to adopt one of the more than 20 rabbits rescued.

"So adopting rabbits, obviously with fair season coming up, it is maybe a great time to bring a rabbit into your house so that you could potentially show. It can be a great starter animal for children, but remember it is the parent or the caregiver's responsibility to oversee and manage those," said Nelson.

The 43 animals including dogs, cats and other rodents were rescued after Council Bluffs Animal Control answered a call about a warrant served at the home.

