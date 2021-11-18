Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha offering some vaccinated-only shows

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting on Friday, Marcus Theatres will offer a few movie screenings each day for vaccinated patrons only.

In Omaha, those shows will be scheduled at the Majestic Cinema on West Maple Road.

“We’ve heard customers who’ve said, ‘You know, we’d like to go, but we - we’re just not there yet. And so we thought, let’s try. We’re not converting all the theaters to all screenings, but let’s try and devote a couple of screenings a day, for a couple of shows, to people who are just vaccinated,” said Greg Marcus, President & CEO of the Marcus Corporation.

He says guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination for vaccine-only showtimes. Marcus also recommends that movie-goers consider attending less crowded showtimes, such as midday or mid-week, for a more comfortable experience.

