Mark at the Park: Bark and Burn

There is already a long list of events at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing each summer, but now there is a new one to add to your list! Mark your calendars for the "Bark and Burn" happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, August 3.

Amanda Lustgraaf, with Midtown Crossing, says it's a perfect event for you and your dog! As you enjoy a roughly one-mile walk around the park, you'll come across various stations to take a break and have some fun. Some of the stops include a bacon station, dog obstacle course, and a dunk tank. While the dogs enjoy their treats, humans will be treated to music from a live DJ.

As always, Turner Park is free and open to anyone who wants to join in on the fun. Don't forget a dog leash!

