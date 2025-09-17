Mark at the Park: Barks and Rec

We're at Omaha's Benson Park for this week's Mark at the Park. We had two special guests from the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS), Steven Elonich and 6-year-old Chase, who is looking for his new permanent home.

We borrowed Chase from NHS to take a walk in the cooler fall weather, and you can hang out with a dog for the day too! The Barks and Rec program allows people to be matched with a dog at the shelter and spend time with them on a regular basis, usually weekly. You can take the dog for a walk in the park, to work, or watch a movie with them on your couch.

Elonich says its a win-win-win! People who don't have a dog get to enjoy hanging out with one for a few hours. The dog gets to explore new places and burn off some energy away from the shelter. Finally, NHS gets a better idea of the dog's personality to share with families who may be interested in them.

To get started, head to the NHS website's page on Barks and Rec, where you can register and share what type of dog would be best for your lifestyle. Once you're signed up, NHS will provide a leash and collar for you to use along with a goodie bag with any basics you may need during your day, including treats.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.