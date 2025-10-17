Mark at the Park: Big Boy gets a fresh paint job

For this week's Mark at the Park, we are at Kenefick Park to check out Big Boy 4023's fresh coat of paint.

Kenefick Park was closed for about two months as a team from Union Pacific prepped and painted Big Boy. To prepare the largest steam locomotive ever used by Union Pacific, the team had to grind and sandblast any rough or rusty areas. Next, about 35 gallons of primer went on. It took another 30 gallons of black paint and about 10 gallons of silver paint. A crane had to be used to reach the top of the 1.2 million pound giant.

Built in the 1940s, Big Boy 4023 is one of only 8 remaining in the country. It's sibling 4014 was restored and brought back to life by Union Pacific and has made multiple visits to Omaha over the last few years.

Big Boy 4023 has been on display at Kenefick Park for 20 years, welcoming countless people into Omaha each day as they enter on I-80 from Council Bluffs. While Big Boy and Centennial sit on Lauritzen Gardens property, Union Pacific plays a big role in maintaining Kenefick Park and the locomotives. UP has called Omaha home since Abraham Lincoln helped create the company in 1862.

Centennial 6900, the most powerful diesel locomotive used by UP, which sits right next to Big Boy, is scheduled to get its own fresh coat of paint in the spring. Even in Omaha, many people don't realize you can see both locomotives up close. During Lauritzen Gardens' regular business hours, you can visit the pair for free. Directly across the parking lot from the gardens entrance, there is a ramp and set of stairs that takes you into Kenefick Park.

