Mark at the Park: Bird Watching Event

We are now in the middle of bird migration season, so this is a great time for new or experienced bird watchers to see a bigger variety of birds, some of which may just be traveling through our area to the north. One of the more unique birds in Nebraska and Iowa right now is the warbler. They are small and can be hard to spot, but they have a unique sound.

I went to Fontenelle Forest to learn about the bird watching basics from Abby Swanda. The staff at Fontenelle will be holding a Birding Bonanza this Saturday, May 17 at 9:30 in the morning. It's a great opportunity to learn some of the birding basics, including two free apps which are super helpful.

The first app is Merlin Bird ID. When you turn the app on, it will listen to the birds around you. In real time, it will identify the bird types and show them on your screen.

The second app is eBird. You can enter the different types of birds you see or hear and when you saw them. If it's a bird you've not seen before, it will let you know.

While Fontenelle Forest is a great place to see and hear a variety of birds throughout the year, you can use the apps in your neighborhood too.

