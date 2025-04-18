Mark at the Park: Daffodil walk peaking at Lauritzen Gardens

About five years ago, Lauritzen Gardens began a multi-year project to plant an 800-foot long section of daffodils, aiming to hit one million blooms each spring. The first year, about 40,000 bulbs were planted on the north side of the gardens, and thousand more have been planted each year since then. There are about a dozen varieties of white and yellow daffodils along the garden path.

Mia Jenkins, the Director of Marketing for Lauritzen Gardens, says the daffodils are now peaking, as of the middle of April. The blooms could last for another two weeks, into early May, but that will depend on the weather. Hot and windy days will dry out the flowers.

The daffodils are planted among prairie grasses and wildflowers that continue to bring life and color to the walk through other seasons. In other gardens, tulips and spring flowering trees will continue to bring color to the area through May.

