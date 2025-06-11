Mark at the Park: Disc Golf

Morning show anchor Zach Williamson has been playing disc golf for 10 years, so I figured he was the perfect person to show us the basics of the sport. More courses keep popping up across the metro, but we chose to give it a try at Seymour Smith Park in Omaha.

The best part about disc golf is the price! Most courses are free to play, so once you buy a disc or two to use, you're all set. While regular golf has different clubs, disc golf has types of discs, like drivers and putters.

Many courses have 18 holes, or baskets. There is a set starting point to make your first throw on each hole, and then you keep throwing towards that hole's basket. It's not good enough just to hit the metal basket with your disc, you need it to stay in the basket.

Like golf, each hole has a par, or average number of tosses, to aim for.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.