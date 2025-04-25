Mark at the Park: Doggy Barket

The Doggy Barket is back this weekend! Dewey Park will host the event's 5th year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (4/26). Sidney Moore with Omaha Parks and Rec told us to expect more than 30 local pet vendors with a variety of products and services. There will be everything from training, treats, grooming, and rescue organizations.

The behavior workshop is back this year at 12:30, and there is also a new workshop earlier in the day at 11:30. The morning workshop will teach pet CPR and first aid. You can reserve a spot in the workshops on the event's Facebook page, or try to get one of the leftover spots in person.

The barket is pet friendly for leashed dogs that are friendly around other dogs and people. While there, dogs can enjoy the Dewey dog park. Don't forget, Omaha also has dog parks at Hanscom, Hefflinger, Gene Leahy Mall, and Miller... although the Miller dog park is currently closed for repairs.

The event always draws a big crowd, and the parking lot will be taken up by the vendors, so your easiest parking option will be at the Midtown Crossing garage one block north.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.