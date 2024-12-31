Mark in the Park: First day hikes

It's a common New Year's resolution for many of us and our neighbors... get active and get back in shape! To help us get started first thing, the annual First Day Hikes will be happening at many of Nebraska's state parks on the first day of the year.

As we all know, it's not if we are going to be cold on any January 1, but how cold. When we met up with Regional Superintendent Michael Townsend with Nebraska Game and Parks, he recommended adding a good pair of hiking boots to your normal winter gear if you plan to join one of the hikes. To add in a little fun this year, the theme is fuzzy hats, sweaters, or scarves.

While Mahoney State Park has paved trails, Schramm Park has more natural surfaces or dirt paths, which could still be a little wet after Monday night's rain and snow.

Hikes begin at Platte River State Park at 9 a.m., followed by Schramm at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you'd like to sleep in a little more, you can head to Mahoney where hikes begin at 1 and 3 in the afternoon.

