Mark at the Park: Fishing

For this week's Mark at the Park, we met up with Larry Pape with Nebraska Game and Parks to learn the basics of fishing. In less than 20 minutes, Larry helped me catch two small fish from Fontenelle Park's pond in North Omaha.

If you've always wanted to try fishing, or if you think your kids would want to try, the perfect opportunity is coming up this week. On Wednesday, June 25, Nebraska Game and Parks will hold a community fishing night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fontenelle Park at 48th and Ames. It will be free to borrow one of their fishing rods. They'll have bait for you to use, and there will be people ready to help you cast your first line.

Anyone 16 years or older will need to buy a fishing license for the day, but if you're just there to help someone under 16, you don't need a license.

