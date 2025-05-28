Watch Now
Mark at the Park: Flying a Kite

It's the windy season
For this week's Mark at the Park, we take advantage of the spring wind to fly a kite.
Spring is usually the season with the strongest wind here in Omaha, often blowing in colder or warmer weather in and out of the region as winter and summer battle each other in the Midwest. This makes it the perfect time of year for flying a kite, but not every day is windy.

The best time of day to fly a kite is in the afternoon or early evening, which is usually when the wind is strongest. To up the wind speed even more, try going to a park with a bigger hill, like Memorial Park. Buildings and trees can slow the wind down closer to the ground, so getting higher up can put you in some better wind.

While picking the perfect spot, make sure you're clear of any power lines, trees, or buildings that you're kite string could hit.

Have your kiddos hold up their kites with their backs to the wind, and give the kite a good running start. Hopefully the wind will catch it, and you can let more string out as the wind pulls on it.

