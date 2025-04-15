Mark at the Park: Free Easter bunny craft workshop

Easter is almost here, and we have a fun and easy holiday craft idea for the kiddos! Not only is it a fun idea, but all the supplies and help you need will be at the Riverfront this Friday morning (4/18) from 10 to noon. Nicole Dittus, who has a studio at Hot Shops Art Center, will be at Lewis and Clark Landing, near the Luminarium, to help you out.

All the supplies are recycled, including empty egg cartons and cardboard. Dittus will walk you through making one of the Easter bunnies in the video, and in person at the park, but here are the basics...

Cut out one of the egg holders in the egg carton, which will serve as your bunny's face. Using the cardboard, cut out the background for your bunny and its ears. The ears can be glued onto the background, then glue on the bunny's egg carton face. Any of the scraps you make while cutting the shapes can be used to add on bows, teeth, or hair.

Once the bunny faces are assembled, kiddos can use markers and crayons to decorate and color their bunnies and their backgrounds.

