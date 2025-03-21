Mark at the Park: Glamping at Platte River State Park

Now that the blizzard is gone, it's time to head back outside! For this week's Mark at the Park, we're heading to Platte River State Park near Louisville to check out its glamping cabins. Glamping has become more popular the last few years, which is a shortened term for glamorous camping.

Platte River State Park has three glamping cabins, which can be reserved up to a year in advance online or by calling the park. Troy Lugn, an Assistant Superintendent with Nebraska Game and Parks says they book up quickly.

The glamping cabins have a kitchen, modern indoor bathroom, and a special queen bed. It easily rolls out of the cabin and onto the outdoor deck, allowing visitors to truly sleep under the stars in comfort. If you're worried about the bugs outside, no problem! There's also a bug screen you can use for the bed.

Visitors are also treated to a robe and slippers. The room comes with a s'mores pack which can be cooked over the outdoor fire pit. While there, you can also enjoy the views of the park and its many activities.

The glamping cabins have a two-night minimum and cost $200 per night plus tax.

