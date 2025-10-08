Mark at the Park: Gouge a gourd

For this week's Mark at the Park, we're learning how to throw a spear with an atlatl. This ancient device once helped people hunt, but we are just using it for fun, trying to gouge some gourds.

Kelly Ekue with Nebraska Game and Parks took us through the basics, which proved to be a bit tricky at first.

You and your family can give the atlatl a try later this month at Mahoney State Park during its Gouge a Gourd events.

The spears and pumpkins will be set up on Tuesdays, October 21 and 28 from 1 to 2:30 in the afternoon. You can also try them out from 1 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 25. Each Gouge a Gourd event takes place behind the Bur Oak Shelter, which is on the left as you enter the park. It is included in the price of park entry.

Any 6 years and older is welcome to try.

