Mark at the Park: Ice fishing at Lake Manawa

For many of our neighbors, they get through winter with the help of some ice fishing. Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs is a popular spot for some fishing in the frigid weather, especially in January and February. Some weekends, Lake Manawa has 100-200 people out ice fishing.

With the recent warmer weather, the ice is starting to thin out, so checking the ice thickness is key to staying safe. Grant Carstens with Iowa DNR at Lake Manawa says the ice can change quickly, in just days or even hours. He recommends making sure there is at least 3 inches of ice to hold a single person.

To find the ice thickness, you can check ice reports, and Carstens says you should always confirm the ice is thick enough using a spud bar as soon as you walk onto the ice. Continue to check the thickness as you walk across the lake. You'll also want to make sure you take ice spikes with you to help get out of the water in case the ice gives way below you.

Temperatures obviously play a big role in the ice's thickness. Carstens says with just a couple days near 15 degrees, Lake Manawa can pick up 3 inches of ice. But as things warm up, a couple days at 45 degrees can start to thin the ice on parts of the lake. As things begin to melt, avoid any ice that has standing water on top. Even a change in the wind direction can begin to shift thicker ice to a different part of the lake, so stay observant of your surroundings.

While Lake Manawa has a variety of fish, the walleye and crappie tend to be most active in the winter.

If you've never ice fished before, it's best to go out with someone more experienced in ice safety.

