Mark at the Park: Iowa state parks passport

For this week's Mark at the Park, we are at Lake Manawa to learn about Iowa's state park passport program from Grant Carstens, the park's manager. He says the program was started by Travel Iowa to get people to visit more parks across the state.

Each time you visit a state park in Iowa, you can check in on your phone, which uses your location to confirm you are at the park. Different parks will earn you a different amount of points. Popular parks near bigger cities, like Lake Manawa, will earn you 100 points. But as you go to parks in more rural areas, you can earn 200 points. The parks considered "hidden gems" will get you 300 points.

To check in, you first need to set up your passport with Travel Iowa. Once you make an account, head to a park, and check in at the park through the website once you log in.

Once your points start adding up, you can cash them out. For 500 points, take $5 off an overnight camping stay. Or use 1,000 points for a park sticker highlighting one of 20 different parks. You could also choose an Iowa state park t-shirt for 2,500 points.

A grand prize for a 3-night stay at a cabin at Springbrook State Park will also be awarded. Each check in this year will get you an entry.

You have until the end of October to earn points unless prizes run out sooner.

