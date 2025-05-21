Mark at the Park: Live animal program at Mahoney

For this week's Mark at the Park, we went to Mahoney State Park to check out a couple of the animals at the James Family Conservatory and Nature Center, which you can also get up close and personal with this weekend.

First, we learned about the bullsnake, Nebraska's largest native snake. Jay Cleveland, who works with the animals at the nature center, says they are sometimes confused with rattlesnakes, but they are harmless. The bullsnake we saw was over 3 feet long, but they can grow up to 8 feet long. They are common in prairies and can help control the rodent population in a neighborhood.

We also saw a painted turtle. He is named Chip due to a small chip in his shell. Painted turtles are one of the most common turtles in Nebraska, which can usually be found sun bathing near lakes and ponds.

To see these animals and learn more about them, your family can go to one of thelive animal programs this weekend on May 24 and 25. Talks will happen at the nature center at 11 in the morning and again at 1 and 3 in the afternoon both days. Talks are free with park admission.

