Mark at the Park: Mahoney's sledding hill is now open

It has been a slow season for snow in Omaha, with Eppley only measuring 1.0" as of the middle of January. This leaves kids across the Omaha metro only wishing for a sled ride down a snow-covered hill. But don't worry, a snowy hill is now just a short drive down I-80 towards Ashland.

Thanks to the recent cold weather, the team at Mahoney State Park has been able to make a lot of snow the last couple of weeks, and the hill behind the activity center is now open for sledding. The park's pond water is pumped up the hill into its two snow guns. The water goes through an atomizer at around 100 gallons per minute and freezes in the air. The snow groomer then spreads the snow where its needed on the hill and grooms the surface.

Kids of all ages can go sledding when the park is open. You can bring you own sled to use on the hill, or rent one from the park's activity center for $6 per day.

Michael Townsend, a regional superintendent for Nebraska Game and Parks, says the best sledding weather is when the sun is out, the wind is light, and temperatures are in the upper 20s. For a faster ride, the colder days are best when the hill gets a little icy after a recent snow grooming.

Townsend hopes to have enough snow around to keep the hill open until April, but Mother Nature could close it sooner or later.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.