Mark at the Park: New drone at SAC Museum

With springs storms this time of year, it's always a good idea to have some indoor plans ready! So, for this week's Mark at the Park, we are heading south to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland, where there is a cool new exhibit. We met up with Mike McNally, the museum's exhibits manager, to learn about its history.

The U.S. Army recently donated a MQ-1C Gray Eagle to the museum, which is now on display. The Gray Eagle is a UAV, or unmanned aerial vehicle, which went into service in 2012. The drone was used in Arizona to train operators and maintenance crews. It is just over 30 feet long and just shy of 60 feet wide.

The aircraft is lighter than most of the planes at the museum, so it was able to get here pretty easily on a flatbed truck in a few pieces. The museum's restoration team was able to get the drone assembled in just a few hours.

While the Gray Eagle looks similar to a Predator drone, which can carry weapons, the Gray Eagle was only used for surveillance.

Since the drone was donated by the U.S. Army, it will be a permanent fixture at the museum.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.