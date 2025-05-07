Mark at the Park: Park upgrades across Council Bluffs

Prospect Park in Council Bluffs just reopened after some needed upgrades. The park's playground was built around 1984, so it was time for a new one. Neighbors told the parks and recreation department they wanted a new structure with swings and new play elements.

Vincent Martorello, the Director of C.B. Parks and Recreation, showed us the new playground, which includes swings, slides, a tower structure, balance beam, and stepping stones in the shape of mushrooms.

Under the playground and swings, there is a new rubber surface. While more expensive to install, it is more resilient and remains safer than other ground materials like mulch for a longer period. Getting to the playground is also easier and safer thanks to a new ADA compliant sidewalk to street level.

Martorello's plan is to keep upgrading one or two parks in Council Bluffs each year moving forward. He said a lot of playgrounds in the city are from the 90s and all have similar types of structure and play. The goal is to have at least one unique play item at each park so neighbors can travel to other parks for new experiences. Prospect Park's unique item is a climbing rock.

Prospect Park also has an ADA compliant swing, and the rubber surface allows for better mobility. Future park upgrades will also have more ADA compliant equipment, and planning is happening to have a fully inclusive park somewhere in the city.

Parks on deck for upgrades include Fairmount, Big Lake, and Valley View.

