Mark at the Park: Prairie Seed Harvest

For this week's Mark at the Park, we are in the Loess Hills of western Iowa. We met with Lance Brisbois, who is the deputy director of Golden Hills RC&D, to see what volunteers can do to help conservation efforts.

It's the time of year where plants are putting out their seeds, and those seeds can help strengthen or grow new prairies. When we were at Green Hill wildlife area in late August, just south of Council Bluffs, some of the seeds were just about ready to be picked. And that is where you come in! Volunteers are needed to help collect these seeds for prairie restoration and reconstruction projects.

Volunteers can help collect seeds by hand at Green Hill on September 10 from 6 to 7:30 in the evening, weather permitting. Check the Golden Hills website for any schedule changes due to the weather. You can also find a full list of other volunteer seed harvesting events happening across western Iowa through late October at the website.

Be ready for some walking on unpaved and hilly areas.

