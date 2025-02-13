Mark at the Park: RiverFront Ice Skating Ribbon

For this week's Mark at the Park, we are headed downtown to the RiverFront. The skate ribbon at Hearltand of America Park is still iced over and ready for more ice skaters.

We met up with Kristyna Engdahl with MECA to learn more about the ice skating ribbon. She says it is one of the larger ice skating rinks in the area, coming in around the size of a football field. The shape is also unique with a curving loop surrounding two interior circular areas to skate in.

The skating ribbon was very popular in its first season last year, welcoming around 40,000 visitors. Due to the high demand, you need to make a reservation online and fill out a waiverat this link. If you own your own ice skates, you can skate for free. You can also rent skates at the park. Adult skates are $5, and kid skates for those 12 and under are $4.

Even when temperatures climb above freezing, a cooling system under the ice keeps things frozen. Sometimes the weather can get too extreme for skating. Check the RiverFront's social media for any opening delays or closings. You can also check in for any special themed skate days and nights.

Last year, the ice was forced to closer for the season in the middle of February due to the warmer than normal weather. But with the upcoming cold, it looks like the ice will stay open longer this season. Eventually, the ice skating will end, and the ribbon will be switched over to roller skating until next winter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.