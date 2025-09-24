Mark at the Park: Rock Climbing 101

For this week's Mark at the Park, we met up with Tommy Owens with Omaha Parks and Rec to learn the basics of rock climbing. The department has a mobile rock wall, which is more than 20 feet tall.

When climbing, Owens said the key is to remember your legs are stronger than your arms, and to use them more than your arms when working up the wall. Moving one hand or one foot at a time, it also helps to keep your hips close to the wall.

Owens said kids really enjoy the wall, even the ones who are scared of heights. If you think your kids would have fun learning to climb, there will be a special Rock Climbing 101 session this Saturday, September 27 at Montclair Community Center for 4th to 6th graders from 9-11:30 in the morning. You first need to register online, which includes a $15 cost.

The rock wall travels around the city throughout the year, so if you can't make it this weekend, there will be other opportunities.

