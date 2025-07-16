Mark at the Park: Stargazing hike

For this week's Mark at the Park, we are heading north of Florence to Neale Woods Nature Reserve. This month's stargazing hike will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 18.

Lauren Walker with Fontenelle Forest says the night starts with an easy to moderate hike to a ridge with a clear view of the night sky. She recommends bringing a lawn chair and a bottle of water.

Even if you don't know much about constellations or the other stars in the sky, there's no need to worry. Members of the Omaha Astronomical Society will also be there with telescopes to help you enjoy the night.

If you plan to join the hike, first register here through Fontenelle Forest.

If this month's stargazing hike doesn't fit into your schedule, they frequently happen in other months too.

